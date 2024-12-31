* × Change Settings

DIG! XX

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 16th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
DIG! XX poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ondi Timoner

Written by:

Ondi Timoner

Produced by:

Keirda Bahruth and David Timoner

Starring:

The Dandy Warhols, Jeff Davies, Jorge Diaz de Bedoya, Brent DeBoer, Dave Dersinski and Frankie Emerson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

DIG. XX looks at the collision of art and commerce through the star-crossed friendship and bitter rivalry of dueling rock bands - The Dandy Warhols and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. DIG. XX is the 20th anniversary extended edition of the rock documentary DIG!, which adds new narration by The Brian Jonestown Massacre's Joel Gion and features 40+ minutes of never-before... Read all.

Reviews

DIG! XX Cast

