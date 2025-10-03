* × Change Settings

Good Fortune

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
Good Fortune poster
Contains strong language, drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Aziz Ansari

Written by:

Aziz Ansari

Produced by:

Aziz Ansari, Brady Fujikawa, Jon Humphrey, Anthony Katagas, David Koplan, Jonas Spaccarotelli, Alan Yang and Kelsey Comeau

Starring:

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Aziz Ansari

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A struggling man who gets his life swapped with his wealthy friend by a mystical force. He inherits his friend's lavish lifestyle, while while his friend experiences his financial hardships.

Reviews

Good Fortune Cast

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Stephen McKinley Henderson headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good FortuneThe Matrix ResurrectionsThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Fortune

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Fortune

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Fortune

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Fortune

Last update was at 14:50 3rd October 2025