A struggling man who gets his life swapped with his wealthy friend by a mystical force. He inherits his friend's lavish lifestyle, while while his friend experiences his financial hardships.
31 August 1949
Unknown
Unknown
Good Fortune
2 September 1964
Unknown
6' 1" (1.86 m)
Good FortuneThe Matrix ResurrectionsThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
15 April 1982
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Good Fortune
26 August 1993
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Good Fortune
20 July 1971
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Good Fortune
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Good Fortune