How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 26th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2025
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pat Boonnitipat

Written by:

Pat Boonnitipat and Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn

Produced by:

Jira Maligool, Vanridee Pongsittisak, Chenchonnee Soonthonsaratul and Yannassma Thannitsch

Starring:

Putthipong Assaratanakul, Usha Seamkhum, Sanya Kunakorn, Sarinrat Thomas, Pongsatorn Jongwilas and Tontawan Tantivejakul

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Thai

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A man quits work to care for his dying grandmother, motivated by her fortune. He schemes to win her favor before she passes.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies Cast

Putthipong Assaratanakul

Usha Seamkhum

Sanya Kunakorn

Sarinrat Thomas

Pongsatorn Jongwilas

Tontawan Tantivejakul

