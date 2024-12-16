* × Change Settings

Architecton

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
Architecton poster
Directed by:

Victor Kossakovsky

Written by:

Victor Kossakovsky

Produced by:

Heino Deckert, Charlotte Hailstone, Clara Vuillermoz and Estelle Robin You

Starring:

Michele De Lucchi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An extraordinary journey through the material that makes up our habitat: concrete and its ancestor, stone.

Reviews

Architecton Cast

Michele De Lucchi

Michele De Lucchi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Architecton

