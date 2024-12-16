* × Change Settings

William Tell

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
William Tell poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nick Hamm

Written by:

Nick Hamm

Produced by:

Georgia Bayliff, Jessica Gamburg, Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich, Piers Tempest and Lauren Cox

Starring:

Claes Bang, Jonathan Pryce, Golshifteh Farahani, Ben Kingsley, Rafe Spall and Jonah Hauer-King

Genres:

Action, Biography, Drama, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The narrative unfolds in the 14th Century amidst the days of the Holy Roman Empire where Europe's nations fiercely vie for supremacy and the ambitious Austrians, desiring more land, encroach upon Switzerland, a serene and pastoral nation.

William Tell Cast

Claes Bang

Claes Bang headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William Tell

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William TellThe Penguin Lessons

Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William Tell

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William TellThe Medicine Buddha

Rafe Spall

Rafe Spall headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William Tell

Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William TellI Never Forget What You Did Last Summer

