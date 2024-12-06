* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 18th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
?
new Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Wednesday 18th December 2024 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 24th December 2024.

Directed by:

Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park

Written by:

Mark Burton and Nick Park

Produced by:

Richard Beek and Claire Jennings

Starring:

Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Focus on Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that seems to develop a mind of its own.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Cast

Ben Whitehead

Ben Whitehead headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Peter Kay

Peter Kay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Lauren Patel

Lauren Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Reece Shearsmith

Reece Shearsmith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Diane Morgan

Diane Morgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:46 6th December 2024