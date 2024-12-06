* × Change Settings

Where is Pessoa? Onde está o Pessoa?

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Leonor Areal

Written by:

Leonor Areal

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this visual essay, Leonor Areal invites the viewer to look in detail at a centenary film and at the dozens of people who appear after a concert, most of them men, in full suits and hats, many with mustaches.

Last update was at 08:46 6th December 2024