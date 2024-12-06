* × Change Settings

Enter the Clones of Bruce

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 8th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
?
new Enter the Clones of Bruce poster
Contains strong nudity, violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 8th December 2024

Directed by:

David Gregory

Produced by:

Jeremy Kai Ping Cheung, Frank Djeng, Andrew Furtado, Vivian Sau Man Wong and Michael Worth

Starring:

Bruce Le, Bruce Li, Ryong Keo, Siu-Lung Leung, Christophe Champclaux, René Chateau, Steve McQueen and Chuck Norris

Genres:

Action, Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Enter the Clones of Bruce dives into the Bruce Lee exploitation craze, otherwise known as Bruceploitation.

Reviews

Enter the Clones of Bruce Cast

Bruce Le

Bruce Le headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Bruce Li

Bruce Li headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Ryong Keo

Ryong Keo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Siu-Lung Leung

Siu-Lung Leung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Christophe Champclaux

Christophe Champclaux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

René Chateau

René Chateau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Enter the Clones of Bruce

Last update was at 08:46 6th December 2024