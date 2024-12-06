* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Stimming Pool

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 9th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2025
?
new The Stimming Pool poster
Contains infrequent strong language, brief moderate violence, bloody images. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 9th December 2024 view the list.

Directed by:

Sam Ahern, Georgia Kumari Bradburn, Benjamin Brown, Steven Eastwood, Robin Elliot-Knowles and Lucy Walker

Produced by:

Steven Eastwood and Chloe White

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Created by a collective of neurodivergent filmmakers in an attempt to provide an alternative and artistic take on what it's like to live with neurodivergence in a chaotic world not made for those who are different.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Stimming Pool is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Stimming Pool.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:46 6th December 2024