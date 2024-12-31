* × Change Settings

Identity

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
new Identity poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 24 cinemas on Friday 3rd January 2025. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th January 2025.

Directed by:

Anas Khan and Akhil Paul

Written by:

Anas Khan and Akhil Paul

Produced by:

Roy C.J., Kochumon, G Bindu Rani Malliath, Karthik Malliath, Krishna Malliath and Raju Malliath

Starring:

Sanjay Dutt, Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mandira Bedi

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Identity Cast

Recommendations

Last update was at 14:48 31st December 2024