* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Detective Chinatown 1900

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2025
?
new Detective Chinatown 1900 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Detective Chinatown 1900 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sicheng Chen and Mo Dai

Written by:

Sicheng Chen

Produced by:

Sicheng Chen

Starring:

Baoqiang Wang, Haoran Liu, Chow Yun-Fat, John Cusack, Tony Jaa and Vanda Margraf

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1900, a white woman was murdered in Chinatown in San Francisco, and the suspect was a Chinese man. The murder caused social shock, and people demanded the closure of Chinatown.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Detective Chinatown 1900 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Detective Chinatown 1900.

Detective Chinatown 1900 Cast

Baoqiang Wang

Baoqiang Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective Chinatown 1900

Haoran Liu

Haoran Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective Chinatown 1900

Chow Yun-Fat

Chow Yun-Fat headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective Chinatown 1900

John Cusack

John Cusack headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective Chinatown 1900

Tony Jaa

Tony Jaa headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective Chinatown 1900

Vanda Margraf

Vanda Margraf headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective Chinatown 1900

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:10 11th January 2025