* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dalej Jazda

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2025
?
new Dalej Jazda poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Dalej Jazda is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Mariusz Kuczewski

Written by:

Mariusz Kuczewski

Produced by:

Magdalena Kuczewska and Mariusz Lukomski

Starring:

Mateusz Banasiuk, Beata Borucka, Stanislaw Brudny, Mariusz Drezek, Bartlomiej Firlet and Bartlomiej Magdziarz

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Dalej Jazda is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dalej Jazda.

Dalej Jazda Cast

Mateusz Banasiuk

Mateusz Banasiuk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dalej Jazda

Beata Borucka

Beata Borucka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dalej Jazda

Stanislaw Brudny

Stanislaw Brudny headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dalej Jazda

Mariusz Drezek

Mariusz Drezek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dalej Jazda

Bartlomiej Firlet

Bartlomiej Firlet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dalej Jazda

Bartlomiej Magdziarz

Bartlomiej Magdziarz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dalej Jazda

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:10 11th January 2025