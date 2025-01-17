* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Choran Nal Yarian

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
new Choran Nal Yarian poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd January 2025.

Directed by:

Naseeb Randhawa and Gurdial Singh Sidhu

Written by:

Shinder Singh Maan and Rishi Malhi

Produced by:

Davinder Singh, Deepakjot Singh and Satvant Singh

Starring:

Arya Babbar, Gurpreet Bhangu, Prabh Grewal, Rup Khatkar, Aman Kotish and Aneeta Meet

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Choran Nal Yarian is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Choran Nal Yarian.

Choran Nal Yarian Cast

Arya Babbar

Arya Babbar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Choran Nal Yarian

Gurpreet Bhangu

Gurpreet Bhangu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Choran Nal Yarian

Prabh Grewal

Prabh Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Choran Nal Yarian

Rup Khatkar

Rup Khatkar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Choran Nal Yarian

Aman Kotish

Aman Kotish headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Choran Nal Yarian

Aneeta Meet

Aneeta Meet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Choran Nal Yarian

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:18 17th January 2025