Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 23rd January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2025
Contains strong injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 38 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th January 2025.

Directed by:

Gautham Vasudev Menon

Written by:

Gautham Vasudev Menon, Neeraj Rajan and Sooraj Rajan

Produced by:

Mammootty

Starring:

Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Wafa Khatheeja and Vineeth

Genres:

Comedy, Thriller

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned detective, takes on a seemingly simple case to locate a purse's owner, which unveils a dark web of missing persons, murder, a stalker, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita.

Reviews

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse Cast

Mammootty

Date of Birth:

7 September 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Gokul Suresh

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Viji Venkatesh

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Siddique

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dominic and the Ladies' PurseRamaleela

Wafa Khatheeja

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Vineeth

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

