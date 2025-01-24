* × Change Settings

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2025
?
new Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale poster
Contains strong violence, threat, injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 12 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th January 2025.

Directed by:

Pratim D. Gupta

Written by:

Pratim D. Gupta

Produced by:

Firdausul Hasan

Starring:

Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Priya Banerjee and Bratya Basu

Genre:

Mystery

Language:

Bengali

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The thriller delves into the lives of four cops from Kolkata Police, as they go about investigating a series of murders rocking the city. As the plot thickens, the personal lives of the men get stressed and squeezed by the ongoing turmoil.

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale Cast

Tota Roy Chowdhury

Tota Roy Chowdhury headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Anirban Chakrabarti

Anirban Chakrabarti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Ziaul Faruq Apurba

Ziaul Faruq Apurba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Priya Banerjee

Priya Banerjee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

Bratya Basu

Bratya Basu headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale

