It follows Rimants who is more interested in playing rugby, listening to music and dealing on the black market than studying for school, but when he falls in love with Monika, his faith in love and the future is tested.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Southern Chronicles
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Southern Chronicles
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Southern Chronicles
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Southern Chronicles
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Southern Chronicles
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Southern Chronicles