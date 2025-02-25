* × Change Settings

The Southern Chronicles Pietinia Kronikas

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2025
Current Status:complete

In 19 cinemas on Friday 28th February 2025. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th March 2025.

Directed by:

Ignas Miskinis

Written by:

Rimantas Kmita and Egle Vertelyte

Produced by:

Andreas Kask, Ilya Medovyy, Esko Rips and Lukas Trimonis

Starring:

Dziugas Grinys, Robertas Petraitis, Digna Kulionyte, Irena Sikorskyte, Vaidile Juozaityte and Rasa Samuolyte

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Lithuanian

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It follows Rimants who is more interested in playing rugby, listening to music and dealing on the black market than studying for school, but when he falls in love with Monika, his faith in love and the future is tested.

Reviews

The Southern Chronicles Cast

Dziugas Grinys

Robertas Petraitis

Digna Kulionyte

Irena Sikorskyte

Vaidile Juozaityte

Rasa Samuolyte

Last update was at 10:56 25th February 2025