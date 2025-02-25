* × Change Settings

Sabdham

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2025
?
new Sabdham poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 13 cinemas on Friday 28th February 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th March 2025.

Directed by:

Arivazhagan Venkatachalam

Written by:

Arivazhagan Venkatachalam

Produced by:

S.Banupriya Siva and Arivazhagan Venkatachalam

Starring:

Simran, Lakshmi Menon, Aadhi, Laila, Rajiv Menon and M.S. Bhaskar

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 28 minutes (approx.)
Sabdham Cast

Simran

Simran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabdham

Lakshmi Menon

Lakshmi Menon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabdham

Aadhi

Aadhi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabdham

Laila

Laila headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabdham

Rajiv Menon

Rajiv Menon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabdham

M.S. Bhaskar

M.S. Bhaskar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabdham

