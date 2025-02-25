* × Change Settings

Badnaam

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2025
?
new Badnaam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Friday 28th February 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th March 2025.

Directed by:

Maneesh Bhatt

Written by:

Jassi Lohka and Siddharth-Garima

Produced by:

Gaurav Bhatia, Jag Boparai, Ravi Boparai, Jassi Lohka, Dixit Sahni and Mohit Sharma

Starring:

Jai Randhawa, Jasmin Bhasin, Mukesh Rishi, Nirmal Rishi, Vrajesh Hirjee and Samual John

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 47 minutes (approx.)
Badnaam Cast

Jai Randhawa

Jai Randhawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badnaam

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badnaam

Mukesh Rishi

Mukesh Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badnaam

Nirmal Rishi

Nirmal Rishi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badnaam

Vrajesh Hirjee

Vrajesh Hirjee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badnaam

Samual John

Samual John headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badnaam

