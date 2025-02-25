* × Change Settings

IVe the 1ST WORLD TOUr in CINEMA

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 26th February 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2025
new IVe the 1ST WORLD TOUr in CINEMA poster
Contains moderate upsetting scenes. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 14 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Directed by:

Jo Yoon-soo

Starring:

Ive

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

K-pop sensation IVE brings their first world tour "SHOW WHAT I HAVE" to theaters. Seoul encore featuring hit performances, member interviews, and backstage moments from their global journey.

Reviews

IVe the 1ST WORLD TOUr in CINEMA Cast

Ive

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

IVe the 1ST WORLD TOUr in CINEMA

Recommendations

