Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th April 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2025
?
new Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 122 cinemas on Thursday 24th April 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 27th April 2025.

Directed by:

Adrian Maben

Produced by:

Michèle Arnaud, Alex Darbyshire, Mark Fenwick, Reiner Moritz, Stephen O'Rourke and Nick Ryle

Starring:

David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Pink Floyd

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

British progressive rock band Pink Floyd perform at the ancient Roman Amphitheater in the ruins of Pompeii, Italy in 1971. Although the band perform a typical live set from the era, there is no audience beyond the basic film crew.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Cast

