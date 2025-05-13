* × Change Settings

Wind, Tide & Oar

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 13th May 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2025
new Wind, Tide & Oar poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Huw Wahl

Produced by:

Huw Wahl

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This film is an observation of various people and groups who sail without engines. It does not have a linear story. It visits various locations in England, France and the Netherlands.

Reviews

Recommendations

