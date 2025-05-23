* × Change Settings

Cornucopia

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 24th May 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2025
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lucrecia Martel and Isold Uggadottir

Written by:

Björk

Produced by:

Adrienne Becker, Derek Birkett, Roger Clark, David Helgason, Kat Mansoor, Sara Nassim and Ian Wheeler

Starring:

Björk

Genres:

Animation, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A groundbreaking concert experience blending Björk's "Utopia" album with cutting-edge VR and digital theater. The show merges live music and innovative tech, culminating in an environmental message from activist Greta Thunberg.

Reviews

Cornucopia Cast

Björk

Björk headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cornucopia

