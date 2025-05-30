* × Change Settings

The Old Woman with the Knife

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2025
?
Directed by:

Kyu-dong Min

Written by:

Gu Byeong-mo, Kim Dong-wan and Kyu-dong Min

Produced by:

Jin-soo Min

Starring:

Lee Hye-yeong, Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Mu-yeol, Mitch Craig, Yang Ju-mi and Shin Si-ah

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An aging assassin with a knack for taking out society's worst encounters a young protégé eager to learn the trade. As they form an unlikely bond, the veteran killer discovers fresh purpose in her twilight years of violence and routine.

The Old Woman with the Knife Cast

Lee Hye-yeong

Kim Sung-cheol

Kim Mu-yeol

Mitch Craig

Yang Ju-mi

Shin Si-ah

