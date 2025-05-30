* × Change Settings

A Missing Part Une part manquante

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2025
?
new A Missing Part poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 2nd June 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Guillaume Senez

Written by:

Guillaume Senez and Jean Denizot

Produced by:

Valérie Berlemont, Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Tanguy Dekeyser, Tatjana Kozar, Philippe Logie, Philippe Martin, Hiroto Ogi, Jérôme Tellin, David Thion and Bart Van Langendonck

Starring:

Romain Duris, Judith Chemla, Mei Cirne-Masuki, Tsuyu Shimizu, Shungiku Uchida and Yumi Narita

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Every day, Jay travels the length and breadth of Tokyo in his taxi, looking for his daughter Lily. In the 9 years since he has separated from his wife, he has never been able to get custody of his daughter. Having given up hope of ever seeing her again, he is about to move back to France when Lily hops in his cab. But she doesn't recognize him.

A Missing Part Cast

Romain Duris

Date of Birth:

28 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Judith Chemla

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mei Cirne-Masuki

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tsuyu Shimizu

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Shungiku Uchida

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Yumi Narita

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

