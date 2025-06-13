* × Change Settings

Echo Valley

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2025
?
new Echo Valley poster
Contains very strong language, strong violence, threat, domestic abuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 15th June 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 19th June 2025.

Directed by:

Michael Pearce

Written by:

Brad Ingelsby

Produced by:

Janelle Canastra, B. Ted Deiker, Rebecca Feuer, Scott Greenberg, Brad Ingelsby, Nicole Jordan-Webber, Liz Lippman, Patrick McNamara, Erika Olde, Michael Pruss, Sam Roseme, Ridley Scott and Kevin J. Walsh

Starring:

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan and Albert Jones

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kate is dealing with a personal tragedy while owning and training horses in Echo Valley, an isolated and picturesque place, when her daughter, Claire, arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else's blood.

Reviews

Echo Valley Cast

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Edmund Donovan

Edmund Donovan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Albert Jones

Albert Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

