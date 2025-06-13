Kate is dealing with a personal tragedy while owning and training horses in Echo Valley, an isolated and picturesque place, when her daughter, Claire, arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else's blood.
3 December 1960
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Echo Valley
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Echo ValleyThe Housemaid
12 May 1983
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Echo Valley
10 July 1958
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Echo ValleyHot Milk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Echo Valley
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Echo Valley