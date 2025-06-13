* × Change Settings

Neirud

Unrated

Queer Spectrum Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th June 2025
new Neirud poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Fernanda Faya

Written by:

Fernanda Faya

Produced by:

Julia Alves, Fernanda Faya and Ricardo Saito

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Confronting family secrets, I piece together the mysterious life of my aunt Neirud, a former circus wrestler known as "the Gorilla Woman.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:46 13th June 2025