* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A State of Passion

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 21st June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2025
?
new A State of Passion poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi

Produced by:

Muna Khalidi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After bearing witness to the unprecedented horrors of an ongoing genocide, a war surgeon emerges from Gaza calling for justice and accountability.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when A State of Passion is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A State of Passion.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:39 20th June 2025