The Moon Is Upside Down

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2025
Directed by:

Loren Taylor

Written by:

Loren Taylor

Produced by:

Georgina Allison Conder, Philippa Campbell, Jill Macnab and Olivia Shanks

Starring:

Victoria Haralabidou, Elizabeth Hawthorne, Loren Taylor, Aman Bajaj, Rachel Forman and Ghazaleh Gol

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three women - a duped mail-order bride, a numbed anaesthetist determined to have a romantic weekend, and an empty-nester on an unexpected mission of mercy - each venture through unfamiliar landscapes and the contours of the human heart.

The Moon Is Upside Down Cast

