Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th June 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2025
new Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful poster
Contains mild sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jacob Bixenman, Miley Cyrus and Brendan Walter

Written by:

Jacob Bixenman, Miley Cyrus and Brendan Walter

Produced by:

Nate Bolotin, Panos Cosmatos, Miley Cyrus, Nick Spicer, Aram Tertzakian, Marcela Victoria and Bill Wohlken

Starring:

Miley Cyrus

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A unique pop opera with 13 songs from Miley Cyrus's Something Beautiful album, driven by fantasy.

Reviews

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful Cast

Miley Cyrus

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Recommendations

