Beat the Lotto

When downtrodden 1980s Ireland inaugurated a National Lottery the people began to dream. For Cork-based mathematician Stefan Klincewicz, it was an obsession. Spotting a flaw in the system, he recruited a ragtag team of chancers, and masterminded an audacious plan to fix the draw the win the millions. The heist became public knowledge, and in a race against time, the lottery did everything they could to try and stop the steal, dividing the nation on a very public caper. The colourful raconteurs in Ross Whitaker's documentary infuse this complex tale of system-beating derring-do with wry humour and impressive mathematical moxie.