Beat the Lotto

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th July 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2025
new Beat the Lotto poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 5 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th July 2025.

Directed by:

Ross Whitaker

Produced by:

Aideen O'Sullivan and Ross Whitaker

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When downtrodden 1980s Ireland inaugurated a National Lottery the people began to dream. For Cork-based mathematician Stefan Klincewicz, it was an obsession. Spotting a flaw in the system, he recruited a ragtag team of chancers, and masterminded an audacious plan to fix the draw the win the millions. The heist became public knowledge, and in a race against time, the lottery did everything they could to try and stop the steal, dividing the nation on a very public caper. The colourful raconteurs in Ross Whitaker's documentary infuse this complex tale of system-beating derring-do with wry humour and impressive mathematical moxie.

Reviews

Recommendations

