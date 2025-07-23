* × Change Settings

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie Gekijô-ban Sôshûhen Jujutsu Kaisen Futokorogyoku / Gyokusetsu

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd July 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2025-January 2026
?
Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Shouta Goshozono

Written by:

Gege Akutami and Hiroshi Seko

Starring:

Aya Endô, Takehito Koyasu, Anna Nagase, Yûichi Nakamura, Nicolas Roye and Takahiro Sakurai

Genres:

Action, Animation, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Once-friends Gojo and Geto must protect Riko Amanai, marked as the Star Plasma Vessel sacrifice. Hunted by cultists and curse users, these powerful sorcerers face a mission that will test their limits and shape their futures.

Reviews

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie Cast

Aya Endô

Aya Endô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Takehito Koyasu

Takehito Koyasu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Anna Nagase

Anna Nagase headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Yûichi Nakamura

Yûichi Nakamura headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Nicolas Roye

Nicolas Roye headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Takahiro Sakurai

Takahiro Sakurai headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

