Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death - The Movie

Once-friends Gojo and Geto must protect Riko Amanai, marked as the Star Plasma Vessel sacrifice. Hunted by cultists and curse users, these powerful sorcerers face a mission that will test their limits and shape their futures.
