A young poet drops his girlfriend off at her parents' house and is amazed by its size. He bumps into her father, meets her mother and sister, and they all end up spending a long day together; fueled by conversation, food and libations.
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
What Does That Nature Say To You
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What Does That Nature Say To You
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What Does That Nature Say To You
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What Does That Nature Say To You
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
What Does That Nature Say To You