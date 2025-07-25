* × Change Settings

What Does That Nature Say To You Geu jayeoni nege mworago hani

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th July 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2025-January 2026
?
new What Does That Nature Say To You poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 27th July 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 3rd August 2025.

Directed by:

Hong Sang-soo

Written by:

Hong Sang-soo

Produced by:

Hong Sang-soo

Starring:

Kwon Hae-hyo, Park Mi-so, Ha Seong-guk, Kang So-yi and Cho Yun-hee

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young poet drops his girlfriend off at her parents' house and is amazed by its size. He bumps into her father, meets her mother and sister, and they all end up spending a long day together; fueled by conversation, food and libations.

What Does That Nature Say To You Cast

Kwon Hae-hyo

Kwon Hae-hyo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Does That Nature Say To You

Park Mi-so

Park Mi-so headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Does That Nature Say To You

Ha Seong-guk

Ha Seong-guk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Does That Nature Say To You

Kang So-yi

Kang So-yi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Does That Nature Say To You

Cho Yun-hee

Cho Yun-hee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Does That Nature Say To You

