* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th July 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2025-January 2026
?
new Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World poster
Contains very mild threat. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 82 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Byeon Hee-sun, Sujeong Han and Sunyoung Moon

Produced by:

Yoomi Jung, Yunki Park, Hayoung Shin, Heeah Yoo and Chaerin Yu

Starring:

Bommie Han, Emerson Brooke Kim, Addyson Tabankin, Hanok Larson, Dami Lee and Bang Marshall Jeanwon

Genre:

Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Bebefinn has disappeared!" In the middle of the night, Finn mysteriously vanishes into a tablet while playing hide and seek with Baby Shark! As Finn explores the magical Pinkfong World, his worried siblings, Bora and Brody, turn to Pinkfong for help. Using magical powers and a can-do attitude, Pinkfong guides them through exciting challenges. Can they bring Bebefinn back before the tablet's battery runs out?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World.

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World Cast

Bommie Han

Bommie Han headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Emerson Brooke Kim

Emerson Brooke Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Addyson Tabankin

Addyson Tabankin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Hanok Larson

Hanok Larson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Dami Lee

Dami Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Bang Marshall Jeanwon

Bang Marshall Jeanwon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:31 25th July 2025