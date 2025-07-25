* × Change Settings

Ireke: Rise of the Maroons

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th July 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2025-January 2026
?
new Ireke: Rise of the Maroons poster
Contains strong bloody violence, sex, sexual violence, racism, very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 7 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 30th July 2025.

Directed by:

Peter MacJob

Written by:

Peter MacJob

Produced by:

Emmanuel Anyiam Osigwe, Clare Anyiam-Osigwe, Peter MacJob and Toyin Moore

Starring:

Tobi Bakre, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Bolanle Ninalowo, Yetunde Oduwole, Kola Ajeyemi and Genevieve Ukatu

Genres:

Action, Drama, History, Romance, Thriller

Language:

Yoruba

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 17th-century West Africa, a young prince named Atanda is betrayed by his uncle, who murders the king - Atanda's father - with the aid of British soldiers and sells the boy into slavery to claim the throne of Ile Wura.

Torn from his homeland and thrust into the brutal labour of a Jamaican sugarcane plantation, Atanda is forced to endure unimaginable hardship under the rule of the ruthless Master Gerard.

Amid the violence, he finds forbidden love with Adunni, a mixed-heritage house slave whose strength and defiance make her a constant target of Lady Catherine, the plantation owner's bitter and jealous wife.

When Adunni is accused of witchcraft in a scheme fueled by Catherine and her cunning maidservant Toro, the fragile order of the plantation shatters.

As unrest turns to open rebellion, Atanda is drawn into the world of the Maroons, a rebel society of escaped slaves led by a mysterious and powerful priestess, whose vision of liberation forces him to confront his past - and his destiny.

Reviews

Ireke: Rise of the Maroons Cast

Last update was at 12:31 25th July 2025