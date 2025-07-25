Ireke: Rise of the Maroons

Movie Synopsis:

In 17th-century West Africa, a young prince named Atanda is betrayed by his uncle, who murders the king - Atanda's father - with the aid of British soldiers and sells the boy into slavery to claim the throne of Ile Wura.



Torn from his homeland and thrust into the brutal labour of a Jamaican sugarcane plantation, Atanda is forced to endure unimaginable hardship under the rule of the ruthless Master Gerard.



Amid the violence, he finds forbidden love with Adunni, a mixed-heritage house slave whose strength and defiance make her a constant target of Lady Catherine, the plantation owner's bitter and jealous wife.



When Adunni is accused of witchcraft in a scheme fueled by Catherine and her cunning maidservant Toro, the fragile order of the plantation shatters.



As unrest turns to open rebellion, Atanda is drawn into the world of the Maroons, a rebel society of escaped slaves led by a mysterious and powerful priestess, whose vision of liberation forces him to confront his past - and his destiny.