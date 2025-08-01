* × Change Settings

It's the Hope That Kills Us

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd August 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2025-January 2026
new It's the Hope That Kills Us poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In what other sphere of life is race, religion and gender transcended? What other mechanism has such power to provoke joy, hope and unity? Football can touch hearts and minds and convince people that they are part of something bigger than themselves.

The land of Palestine / Israel is beset with racial tension, inequality and violence yet football flourishes.

On the Israeli side of "divide", football is the only arena where there is a form of integration and equality, albeit complex. Whilst in Palestine Territories, the sport offers self-determination and hope to an occupied people that they can break the restrictions imposed on them.

With narrative strands from both side, football is my lens through which the two societies can be seen and understood. The religion is an open wound but football can play a role in some form of resolution.

Reviews

Recommendations

