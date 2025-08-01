* × Change Settings

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd August 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2025-January 2026
?
new 2000 Meters to Andriivka poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 7th August 2025.

Directed by:

Mstyslav Chernov

Written by:

Mstyslav Chernov

Produced by:

Raney Aronson, Alex Babenko, Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Lindsey Schneider

Genres:

Documentary, War

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Ukrainian platoon's mission: traverse a heavily fortified mile of forest to liberate a strategic village from Russian forces. A journalist accompanies them, witnessing the ravages of war and the growing uncertainty about its conclusion.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:18 1st August 2025