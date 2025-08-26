Movie Synopsis:

What is the cost of our consumption? It's replacing the precious marine life in our oceans with plastic, poisoning our rivers and destroying communities as our demand for new technology escalates and our dependence on fossil fuels continues.



What can we learn from women in Ecuador where they are deeply connected to their landscapes and communities and where these impacts are felt first?



Ceibo follows surfers Pacha Light and Lucy Small who journey across Ecuador to learn from women how we can better coexist with our planet. From the land rights struggles of the Andes and the Amazon, to an Olympic surfer who has carved out a path for women, to the fight to protect the waters of the Galapagos Islands, Ceibo explores some of the most important struggles of our time. Along the way, Pacha untangles her own evolving identity as she reconnects with her Ecuadorian roots and embraces what it means to be Ecuadorian.