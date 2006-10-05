* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Toxic Avenger

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th August 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2025-February 2026
?
new The Toxic Avenger poster
Contains strong gory violence, injury detail. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Toxic Avenger is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Macon Blair

Written by:

Macon Blair, Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Ritter

Produced by:

Jay Ashenfelter, Macon Blair, Alex Garcia, Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman, Zak Kline, Mary Parent, Seth Persons, Andrew Pfeffer and Iliya Sotirov

Starring:

Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Luisa Guerreiro, David Yow, Annette Badland, Shaun Dooley, Macon Blair, Lloyd Kaufman, Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A horrible toxic accident transforms downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze into a new evolution of hero: The Toxic Avenger.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Toxic Avenger is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Toxic Avenger.

The Toxic Avenger Cast

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 5" (1.35 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic AvengerRoofman

Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 2006

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 7" (1.4 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Life of ChuckThe Toxic Avenger

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Luisa Guerreiro

Luisa Guerreiro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

David Yow

David Yow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Annette Badland

Annette Badland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Shaun Dooley

Shaun Dooley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Macon Blair

Macon Blair headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Lloyd Kaufman

Lloyd Kaufman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Toxic Avenger

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:19 26th August 2025