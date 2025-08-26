* × Change Settings

Dogspiracy

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th August 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2025-February 2026
new Dogspiracy poster
Contains upsetting scenes, moderate injury detail, infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Paul Crompton

Written by:

Marc Abraham and Paul Crompton

Produced by:

Chiara Achilli, Jan Jerabek, Jim Nally and Jirí Tucek

Starring:

Marc Abraham, Rosie Duffield, Peter Egan, Roger Gale, John Goodwin and Maureen Greening

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Across the globe millions of puppy breeders and rescue shelters supply dogs responsibly, but there is also a sinister world of abuse and exploitation. 'Dogspiracy' follows British vet, author and animal welfare campaigner Marc Abraham as he investigates the US puppy mill pipeline, canine fertility clinics and puppy smuggling. In America and the UK he meets decision-ma... Read all.

Dogspiracy Cast

Marc Abraham

Marc Abraham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dogspiracy

Rosie Duffield

Rosie Duffield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dogspiracy

Peter Egan

Peter Egan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dogspiracy

Roger Gale

Roger Gale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dogspiracy

John Goodwin

John Goodwin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dogspiracy

Maureen Greening

Maureen Greening headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dogspiracy

