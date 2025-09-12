* × Change Settings

David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 17th September 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2025-March 2026
new David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 74 cinemas on Wednesday 17th September 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 21st September 2025.

Directed by:

Gavin Elder

Produced by:

Dione Orrom

Starring:

David Gilmour

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

David Gilmour's 2024 Rome concert film at Circus Maximus features songs from his new album and Pink Floyd classics.

Reviews

David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome Cast

David Gilmour

David Gilmour headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

