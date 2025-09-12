* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tesciowie 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th September 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2025-March 2026
?
new Tesciowie 3 poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Tesciowie 3 is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jakub Michalczuk

Starring:

Antoni Barlowski, Zbigniew Borek, Krzysztof Broda-Zurawski, Dagmara Brodziak, Ewa Konstancja Bulhak and Izabela Celinska

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Tesciowie 3 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tesciowie 3.

Tesciowie 3 Cast

Antoni Barlowski

Antoni Barlowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie 3

Zbigniew Borek

Zbigniew Borek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie 3

Krzysztof Broda-Zurawski

Krzysztof Broda-Zurawski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie 3

Dagmara Brodziak

Dagmara Brodziak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie 3

Ewa Konstancja Bulhak

Ewa Konstancja Bulhak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie 3

Izabela Celinska

Izabela Celinska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie 3

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:44 12th September 2025