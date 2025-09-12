* × Change Settings

Ellis Park

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th September 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2026
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status: complete

Directed by:

Justin Kurzel

Written by:

Nick Fenton and Justin Kurzel

Produced by:

Nick Batzias, Nick Calpakdjian, Anna Charalambous, Sandra Delpech, Justin Kurzel, Howard McCorkell, Damien Newtown-Brown, Mark Olsen, Charlotte Wheaton, Virginia Whitwell and Paul Wiegard

Starring:

Femke den Haas and Warren Ellis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Legendary Australian musician Warren Ellis takes us on a guided tour through his world and one very special animal sanctuary.

Reviews

Ellis Park Cast

Femke den Haas

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Warren Ellis

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

