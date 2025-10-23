* × Change Settings

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 30th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2026
?
Bat Out of Hell: The Musical poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 189 cinemas on Thursday 30th October 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 12th November 2025.

Directed by:

Chris Hunt and Jay Scheib

Written by:

Jim Steinman

Produced by:

Michael Cohl, Chris Hunt, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg

Starring:

Glenn Adamson, Rob Fowler and Katie Tonkinson

Genre:

Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)
Bat Out of Hell: The Musical Cast

Glenn Adamson

Glenn Adamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

Rob Fowler

Rob Fowler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

Katie Tonkinson

Katie Tonkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

Last update was at 15:53 23rd October 2025