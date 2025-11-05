* × Change Settings

The Thing With Feathers

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st November 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2026
?
The Thing With Feathers poster
Contains strong language, violence, bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Benedict Cumberbatch

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a tragic loss, a grieving father tries to raise his young sons whilst dealing with an unlikely, unpredictable and uninvited houseguest.

Reviews

The Thing With Feathers Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Thing With Feathers

