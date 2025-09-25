A woman, travelling alone through snowbound northern Minnesota, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenage girl. Hours from the nearest town and with no phone service, she realizes that she is the young girl's only hope.
15 April 1959
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Dead of Winter
20 July 1975
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Dead of WinterAdventures in Public School
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dead of Winter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dead of Winter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dead of Winter
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dead of Winter