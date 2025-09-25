* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dead of Winter

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th September 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2026
?
new Dead of Winter poster
Contains strong language, threat, violence, injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 23 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd October 2025.

Directed by:

Brian Kirk

Written by:

Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb

Produced by:

Elizabeth A. Bell, Jon Berg, Quirin Berg, Chris Bosco, Jeff Boulton, Max Conradt, Anna Diehl, Klaus Dohle, Cloé Garbay, Samuel Hall, Nijat Heydarov, Tale Heydarov, Holger Härtl, Oana Iancu, Laurent Jacobs, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, Krish Menon, Essad Puskar, Michael Rothstein, Jonathan Saubach, Doris Schrenner, Greg Silverman, Bastien Sirodot, Simon B. Stein, Emma Thompson, Meri-Tuuli Varis, Timo Vierimaa, Cosima von Spreti, Max Wiedemann and Gideon Yu

Starring:

Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca, Laurel Marsden, Gaia Wise and Cúán Hosty-Blaney

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A woman, travelling alone through snowbound northern Minnesota, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenage girl. Hours from the nearest town and with no phone service, she realizes that she is the young girl's only hope.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Dead of Winter is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dead of Winter.

Dead of Winter Cast

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dead of Winter

Judy Greer

Judy Greer headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dead of WinterAdventures in Public School

Marc Menchaca

Marc Menchaca headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dead of Winter

Laurel Marsden

Laurel Marsden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dead of Winter

Gaia Wise

Gaia Wise headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dead of Winter

Cúán Hosty-Blaney

Cúán Hosty-Blaney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dead of Winter

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:49 25th September 2025