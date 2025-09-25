* × Change Settings

Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour - The Final

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 25th September 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2026
?
new Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour - The Final poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 28th September 2025.

Starring:

BTS

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A nostalgic look at a popular boy band's spectacular live performances from their past eight years, building anticipation for their upcoming return to the stage - Part 2.

Reviews

Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour - The Final Cast

BTS

BTS headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour - The Final

