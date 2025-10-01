* × Change Settings

Idly Kadai

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2026
?
Idly Kadai poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 43 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 7th October 2025.

Directed by:

Dhanush

Written by:

Dhanush

Produced by:

Aakash Baskaran, Dhanush, Ramesh Kuchirayar, Sreyas Srinivasan and Inban Udhayanidhi

Starring:

Dhanush, Ilavarasu, Geetha Kailasam, Raj Kiran, Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Sport

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 28 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Idly Kadai Cast

Dhanush

Dhanush headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idly Kadai

Ilavarasu

Ilavarasu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idly Kadai

Geetha Kailasam

Geetha Kailasam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idly Kadai

Raj Kiran

Raj Kiran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idly Kadai

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idly Kadai

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Idly Kadai

Recommendations

