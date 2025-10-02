* × Change Settings

The Story of Skids: Scotland's No.1 Punk Band

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 4th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mark Sloper

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

From their humble beginnings in Dunfermline in 1977 and breakout hits including Into the Valley and The Saints Are Coming (later covered by U2 and Green Day), The Story of Skids: Scotland's No. 1 Punk Band is a personal exploration of the bands impact and place on the punk scene through the eyes of co-founder Richard Jobson.

From school punk to modern day film producer, Richard has created an intriguing body of music and film works that define his Scottish upbringing. Although a harrowing childhood accident left him with epilepsy, Richard was only fifteen when forming Skids before launching Into the Valley into music folklore. In this cathartic documentary, which includes archive material and new performances, Richard talks candidly about the trials and tribulations that have shaped his life and creativity.

Reviews

Recommendations

