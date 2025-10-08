* × Change Settings

Operation Pope

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
?
Contains strong language, violence, injury detail, sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 19 cinemas on Friday 10th October 2025 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 14th October 2025.

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1981, ex-sniper Bruno Brusicki is forced into a KGB plot to kill Pope John Paul II and eliminate the assassin. Caught in dangerous espionage, his choices could alter history as he faces internal conflict.

