Inmates with Talent

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th October 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2026
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th October 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Johnny Collins and Joel Jerome

Produced by:

Johnny Collins, Joel Jerome and Michael Tota

Starring:

Ice-T, Edwin San Juan, Johnny Collins, Joel Jerome, Steve Wilson and Big Mike Mitchell

Genres:

Comedy, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2008, two comedians had a wild idea - so wild, it landed them in prison.

Their mission? To bring a talent contest to the incarcerated, giving them a stage and a mic to express themselves.

Filmed over 14 years, to show where the participants are now, attitudes, perceptions, and even the language around incarceration has evolved. This is the story of an improbable journey - and the unexpected impact of comedy, creativity, and second chances behind bars.

Reviews

Inmates with Talent Cast

Ice-T

Edwin San Juan

Johnny Collins

Joel Jerome

Steve Wilson

Big Mike Mitchell

